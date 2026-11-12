Shocking! Man offered bomb as Rasgulla, bites it, dies after it explodes in his mouth

The explosive went off as soon as the victim put it in his mouth. The incident took place at a house in Padariya village on Tuesday, November 10.

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Shocking! Man offered bomb as Rasgulla, bites it, dies after it explodes in his mouth | image; ANI

MP Shocker: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a man died after allegedly biting a country-made (desi) bomb that another man offered him as a Rasgulla. The bomb went off after the victim put it in his mouth and bit it. The explosion was so intense that the victim died on the spot. The incident took place in Dindori district’s Padariya village on Tuesday, two days after Diwali.

What exactly happened?

The victim was identified as Rajendra Barotiya. On November 10, he was sitting outside his house when the accused, Ram Bhagat Barotiya, arrived and started talking to him. Bhagat offered him a country-made bomb, claiming it was a Rasgulla.

As soon as Rajendra put the bomb in his mouth and bit into it, it exploded with tremendous force, killing him on the spot.

“It was a bomb used to kill animals. When we heard the blast, we urged our neighbours to help and brought him to the hospital in an autorickshaw,” Rajendra’s wife Sushila said.

Police detained suspect

A police team reached the scene after receiving the distress call about the incident. According to Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure, cops detained Ram Bhagat along with another person.

Investigators said it was dark when the incident happened and the victim could not see whether he was being given a bomb or a Rasgulla. “The moment he bit into it, the bomb exploded,” he said. During the interrogation, Ram Bhagat told investigators that a boy had given him the country-made bomb. Cops traced the boy and detained him.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections, and police are investigating the case from all angles.

Investigators are probing possibility of personal enmity between the accused and the victim.

Jaipur Murder: SUV Rams Fortuner, Five Men Chase And Hack Man To Death

A 25-year-old man was chased in filmy style in his Fortuner car and hacked to death by a group of men on road in Jaipur on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Vijay Bajiya, who had at least 15 criminal cases registered against him. The group of men attacked the Vijay by axe. He was hacked to death in an act of revenge stemming from a seven-year-old case. The incident took place in Jagdamba Nagar area last night.

What exactly happened?

One of the accused persons is the son of a man who was allegedly killed by the 25-year-old victim years ago. He planned the attack to take revenge for his father’s death. The accused persons, who smashed their pickup truck with the victim’s Fortuner from behind, attacked the Vijay with an axe on a busy road on Wednesday night.

Local residents recorded the entire video on their phones. One of the footages, attackers’ can be seen smashing their pickup truck into the victim’s Toyota Fortuner from behind. Vijay got out and ran, but he was overpowered by the accused persons a within a few feet. He then hacked to death on the street of the densely populated residential area of Jaipur.

Police imposed an A-category blockade on the area and a manhunt have been launched to identify and apprehend the accused.

Police have sent the body of the victim for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation in both the cases are underway.