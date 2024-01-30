Home

SHOCKING: Mother Abandons 2-Month-Old Baby After Fight With Husband

In a shocking incident, a lady abandoned her two-month-old baby after fight with husband in Kerala. A lottery seller heard the baby's cries and then informed the police.

New Delhi: Family disputes and fights between couples is extremely common and very natural but multiple cases have been reported where the couples, after a fight take extreme steps that may involve murders, kidnapping and other similar heinous crimes. In a recent shocking incident reported in Palakkad, Kerala, a mother abandoned her two-month-old baby after an argument with her husband. The baby was crying and that’s when a lottery seller reported the incident to the police. The search for the mother is still on and a case has also been filed. Know all details…

