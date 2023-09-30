Madras High Court Upholds Conviction Of 215 Govt Officials In Rape And Atrocities Case of 1992

Home

Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of a total of 215 government officials in the heinous 1992 Vachathi Atrocities Case which included rape of 18 women.

New Delhi: In a monumental decision, the Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of a total of 215 government officials who were involved in the heinous 1992 Vachathi Atrocities Case. This case is thirty-one years old but is still fresh in the memories of the people as Policemen, Forest and Revenue officials were convicted for raping 18 women and for their atrocious behaviour in the tribal village of Vachathi, Tamil Nadu. On Friday, Madras High Court has upheld the verdict given by the Lower Court in 2011 and rejected the appeals filed by the convicts. According to the lower court’s order, the convicts were sentenced to 1-10 years in prison and were also asked to give a compensation for their crime. Read more to know what was the infamous 1993 Vachathi Atrocities Case, who was involved in this case and what punishment was given to the convicts…

Madras High Court Upholds Conviction In Rape, Atrocities Case

As mentioned earlier, the Madras High Court has upheld the conviction of about 215 government officials in a thirty-one year old rape and atrocities case, the 1992 Vachathi Atrocities Case. The Lower Court had ordered a jail sentence for the police personnel, forest and revenue officials for 1-10 years, compensation of Rs 10 Lakh each to the 18 rape survivors out of which, Rs 5 Lakh had to be recovered from the rape convicts each. It was also ordered by the court that the state should provide jobs and self-employment opportunities to the survivors and their families.

The Court has issued directions to the government that strict action must be taken against the then district collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) as they had failed to act against those accused in the case.

215 Government Officials Convicted In 1992 Vachathi Atrocities Case

The 1992 Vachathi Atrocities Case was a heinous incident that lasted for about three days. On 20th June 1992, police teams and revenue and forest officials collectively raided the tribal village of Vachathi in Tamil Nadu as they were looking for smuggled sandalwood in that area. For the next three days, the villagers were assaulted and harassed and 18 women were raped because they were ‘silent supporters’ of the bandit Veerappan. A total of 269 government officials were accused in this case out of which 126 were forest officials, 84 belonged to the police and five were revenue officers; 54 accused had passed away before the passing of the judgement.

