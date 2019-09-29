New Delhi: A high drama unfolded at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s house in Patna when his son Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai brought out a shocking allegation on Sunday, saying she was evicted from the official residence of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi.

For the past many months, Aishwarya was staying at 10, Circular Road – the official residence of Rabri Devi, despite Tej Pratap filling the divorce petition six months ago.

Alleging that she was not getting food for the last three months from her in-laws and was not even allowed to enter the family kitchen, she said she was getting food sent by her parents.

She also alleged that she was physically tortured and harassed by her in-laws Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti. “Misa regularly misbehaved with me, harassed and tortured me. Last night (Saturday) she again tortured me and threw me out of the house in the presence of Rabri Devi,” she was quoted as saying by IANS.

Blaming Misa Bharti for her strained relations with husband Tej Pratap Yadav, she said, “Misa didn’t want my relations with husband to improve.”

She alleged that though her marriage is not in good shape, still she wanted to stay with her in-laws, but the family is not treating her well. However, she said that Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s younger brother, is supportive of her among all her in-laws.

This is not the first time that she has been evicted from her in-law’s house. She was on September 14 also asked to leave the house. However, she returned to her in-law’s house after an hour but again left the house after a few minutes. Aishwarya and Tej Pratap were married in May 2018 and the divorce plea is sub judice in a local court.