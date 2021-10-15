New Delhi: A day after India’s rank was lowered on the Global Hunger Index, the Centre said it was shocking and called the methodology used for rankings “unscientific”, reported news agency PTI. India slipped to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th. It is now behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.Also Read - India Terms Durga Puja Violence in Bangladesh 'Disturbing'; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't be Spared

Reacting sharply to the report, the Women and Child Development Ministry said it is “shocking” to find that the Global Hunger Report 2021 has lowered the rank of India on the basis of FAO estimate on proportion of undernourished population which is found to be “devoid of ground reality and facts and suffers from serious methodological issues”. Also Read - India Slips to 101st Rank in Global Hunger Index 2021; Behind Pak, Bangladesh and Nepal

“The publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Report, Concern Worldwide and Welt Hungerhilfe, have not done their due diligence before releasing the report,” the ministry said in a statement. The methodology used by FAO is “unscientific”, the ministry claimed. Also Read - Bangladesh: 3 Killed as Violence Erupts During Durga Puja, Govt Deploys Paramilitary Forces

(Based on PTI inputs)