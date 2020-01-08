New Delhi: A shocking video of a baby elephant writhing in pain lying on a railway track has emerged bringing the issue of elephant deaths on railway tracks on the fore, once again.

As I always say do we have any future for these mega-herbivores in human scheme of things. I know it will make you sad but this video shows a reality of modern times. pic.twitter.com/gz3APsxgoV — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 7, 2020

North Bengal is most notorious for killing elephants. The Banarhat-Nagrakata route ever since it was converted to broad gauge injured several elephants. It runs through the heart of Doars spanning across many corridors.

The present incident, however, is from West Midnapore, near Garbeta station. Movement of trains was stopped and the calf was rescued. According to reports, 49 elephants were killed between 2016 and 2018. In 2018, over 20 elephants were killed by speeding trains.