New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man accidentally shot his nephew dead with a country-made pistol in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. In the 30-second clip, which is going viral on social media, a man can be seen picking up the pistol, loading it with a bullet, and shooting the person (who was sitting in front of him) dead. The incident took place two days ago, said reports.

If reports are to be believed, the video was recorded by the victim himself. However, when he was shot, the mobile phone, in which he was recording the video, falls from his hand. The victim's painful moans can also be heard in the video even as the group he was with chitchatting casually.

Watch the video:

As per the officials, one of the accused has been arrested. During the interrogation, the arrested person has claimed that the shooter unintentionally killed his nephew as former was just ‘checking out’ the pistol.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarnagar police in a tweet said a case has been filed and efforts are on to nab the other culprits.