Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was on Friday killed after she was allegedly thrown out of a moving train for fighting back a man who tried to molest her in Haryana's Fatehbad district. Giving details, police said the woman was travelling on the train with her nine-year-old son.

Police further added that when the train pulled into the station at Tohana town in Fatehbad, the woman's husband saw the child alone crying in the train and then the child explained everything to his father.

Fatehbad police chief Astha Modi said the whole entire coach was empty, except for the three passengers.

After seeing the woman travelling alone in the coach, the accused tried to molest her, after which she fought back. The police said the man pushed the woman out of the train and jumped out himself.

“My son was crying. He came running to me,” the woman’s husband said and added that his wife called on the mobile when she was 20 km away, asking to come to the station to pick her up.

As per reports, the police found the accused later- who has been identified as Sandeep, 27 – injured due to the jump and took him to a hospital for treatment. Police said the accused will be arrested as the Government Railway Police has filed a first information report.

Giving details, the woman’s husband said she had been staying in Rohtak for the last few days and took the train to return to Tohana, about 145 km away, on Thursday night.

Soon after the incident, the police and the woman’s family did a massive search for her body along the railway track through midnight. However, they found the body on Friday morning.