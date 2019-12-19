New Delhi: Spurned by a man she wanted to marry, a woman allegedly killed his two-year-old nephew by putting him into a washing machine in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, police said on Wednesday. The toddler, Adhiraj, was found lying in a motionless state in the washing machine at the woman’s house, Kotwali police station in-charge Satpal Singh said to PTI.

The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared as brought dead. The accused, Manpreet Kaur, has been arrested and a case of murder registered, Singh said.

Kaur was in a relationship with the boy’s maternal uncle but he was getting married to someone else. They live in the same neighbourhood. Being unable to bear the thought of him marrying someone else, according to the inspector, she killed his nephew. “She killed the child in a desperate bid that her lover’s marriage would be postponed,” police said. The wedding is scheduled on Sunday.

The toddler came to attend the wedding along with his mother and four-year-old brother. Adhiraj, his brother and another girl from the neighbourhood went into the woman’s house while they were playing on Tuesday afternoon. Though two of them returned, Adhiraj went missing, the officer said.

After the boy’s family failed to trace him, they approached the police, which got a clue on the basis of footage from CCTV camera installed in the area. It showed the three children entering the neighbourhood house, but only two coming out from there, the officer added.

(With PTI Inputs)