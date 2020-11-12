New Delhi: Congress is known to have been battling with another wave of dissent in the party after its bad show in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to news portal NDTV, one if the leaders dissenting said, “The Congress’s performance is being seen as what dragged the Grand Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties down to the ground”. Also Read - ‘Janata Maalik Hai’: Day After Bihar Victory, Nitish Kumar Salutes Voters, Thanks PM Modi

Congress contested Bihar elections in collaboration with RJD and left parties. The grand old party could manage to win only 19 out of 70 seats it contested on. In a sharp contrast, its partner RJD won 75 on 144 assembly seats in Bihar.

Another leader told the news channel that shoddy management and bad ticket distribution was responsible for Congress's dismal performance in Bihar polls.

Another group of dissenters pointed out that Congress contested on 13 seats for the first time, and that the party performed better in the first two phase of polling. Further, many leaders also questioned Gandhi siblings and their failure to lead the front. They have also highlighted the need for a full-time president, NDTV reported.