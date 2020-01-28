New Delhi: Cracking down on Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday served them a notice each for their respective ‘provocative speeches,’ both of which have triggered a major controversy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election.

According to the EC notice, Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, has time till 12 PM on January 30 to respond to the poll body.

Election Commission sources: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has been given time till 12 am on 30th January, to reply to the EC https://t.co/0tT8FPjHWq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

On Monday, speaking at a rally in Rithala, one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Thakur had led the crowd in raising the popular right-wing slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko‘ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country). While he didn’t say the abusive part himself, he egged the crowd on with ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko‘ part, with the crowd responding with the rest of the slogan.

When questioned by reporters, he justified the slogan, saying that it reflected ‘the mood of the people.’

Verma, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from the West Delhi constituency, on the other hand, had invited the poll panel’s ire when earlier today, for his comment on the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital. Targeting the protesters, he had said that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, the agitators would be removed within an hour.

He had also alleged that the protesters would ‘one day enter your houses and rape your daughters.‘

“Within a month of coming to power, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” he had further promised.