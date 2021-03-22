Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Manihal area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. Officials said that two of them were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “Joint operation underway with a total of three terrorists eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Shopian. Two of them were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. More details awaited”, said Chinar Corps, Indian Army. Also Read - Another Pakistan Airlines Balloon Recovered in Jammu and Kashmir

Speaking to news agency PTI, a police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Manihal area of the district on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists. Also Read - Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Operation Underway

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Also Read - Disgusting! Tourists Caught Peeing on Roadside at Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake; Twitterverse Reacts

(With Inputs From Agencies)