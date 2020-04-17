New Delhi: One more terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday morning, taking the total number of terrorists killed in the said operation to two. Also Read - Terrorist Killed in Jammu And Kashmir as Encounter Breaks Out in Shopian

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, gunfight had broken out last night in Dairoo Keegam village in Shopian after a counter and search operation (CASO) was launched in the area by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The gunfight eventually gave way to a full-fledged encounter in which the two terrorists were gunned down.

The encounter comes at a time Army Chief General MM Naravane is in the Valley to review the security situation there amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week too, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district. The same day, the Army had destroyed terrorist launchpads and an ammunition depot of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC).