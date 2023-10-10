By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shopian Encounter Update: Two Terrorists Killed, Search Ops Underway At Alshipora Area
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Two terrorist have been neutralized as of now and the encounter is currently underway.
“Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
