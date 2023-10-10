Shopian Encounter Update: Two Terrorists Killed, Search Ops Underway At Alshipora Area

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Two terrorist have been neutralized as of now and the encounter is currently underway.

“Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

