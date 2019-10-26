New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the culprits responsible for attacking the trucks in Shopian district. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, J&K’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, “We’ve identified the culprits and they’ll soon be brought to book.”

Dilbagh Singh noted that the aim of the militants was to damage J&K’s economy with Pakistan’s aide. “It is an attack on livelihood of people,” said Singh to news agency ANI as the militants are planning to attack on the two major sectors namely horticulture and tourism which fuels J&K’s economy.

Earlier this month, a truck driver was shot dead while an orchard owner was beaten up by terrorists in Shopian of J&K. The deceased truck driver was identified by J&K police as Shrief Khan. According to J&K police sources, “One terrorist involved in the act is reported to be a Pakistani,” stated a report.

This attack took place on the day postpaid mobile services were resumed in J&K nearly 72 days after they were snapped by the BJP government following its decision to abrogate Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the constitution.