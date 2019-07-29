Jaipur: A short circuit led to copious smoke at the ICU on the first floor of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, earlier on Monday morning. At the time of the incident, 25 children were admitted in the ward. They have been shifted to ICU on the third floor of the hospital.

Reports said the situation was under control.

Last Thursday, a city-based transporter was charred to death after car caught fire near Mukarba Chowk in west Delhi’s Pitampura, police said. According to fire officials, they received information about the burning SUV around 10.40 PM by a motorist who was passing by.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The vehicle was completely burnt,” a senior fire officer said. A charred body was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

“The deceased was identified as Ajay Gupta,42, a resident of Alipur. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

On Friday, at least one person was killed while 35 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at Ganesh building in Ahmedabad. Firefighters rescued seven injured people who were then shifted to a nearby hospital.

Ganesh Genesis is an 11-storeyed residential building. It is located in Jagatpur-Gota near Nirma University. The fourth and fifth floors of the building reportedly caught fire but the firefighters were successful in putting it out.