‘Shortcut will cut you short’: PM Modi’s advice to youth in age of ‘Reels’, urges young people to read autobiographies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged young people to read autobiographies and learn from the challenges faced by others, saying that success cannot always be achieved through shortcuts. Speaking at the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles, PM Modi said Kovind’s journey showed how determination and hard work can help people overcome difficult circumstances and reach the highest positions in the country.

Modi also praised Kovind for remaining involved in public life after completing his term as president. He said Kovind had continued working on issues related to the country and was contributing to the “One Nation, One Election” initiative.

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According to Modi, the proposal could mark a new phase in India’s democratic system. He said Kovind’s work on the issue reflected his continued efforts to strengthen democracy even after leaving office.

The prime minister also encouraged young people to make reading autobiographies a habit. He said such books help readers understand important periods in history through the experiences of people who actually lived through them.

Referring to the popularity of short videos and social media influencers, Modi said young people should not allow the fast-paced digital world to make them look for easy ways to achieve success.

“Today is the era of reels,” Modi said, adding that social media influencers can influence young minds in different ways. He then used a familiar railway-station warning to make his point: “Shortcut will cut you short.”

Modi said the struggles and experiences described in autobiographies can offer valuable lessons for the younger generation and help them understand the importance of patience, determination and perseverance.