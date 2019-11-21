New Delhi: Addressing the first election rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, BJP chief and Union home minister Amit Shah referred to the recent Supreme Court verdict of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case and blamed the Congress for stalling the process. “You people tell me, should a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya or not? But the Congress party was not letting the case continue. Now Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict paving way for a grand temple there,” Shah said in Latehar.

Claiming that the Congress didn’t do anything for the tribals, Amit Shah said, “I would like to ask Congress and Rahul Gandhi to give an account of what they have done for tribals.”

The Home Minister is likely to hold over 20 public rallies and meetings during the five-phased elections in the state. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address a poll rally at Bishrampur on November 22. BJP working president JP Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar. The elections will continue from November 30 to December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance’s CM face. The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has parted ways with its former ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) as the ruling party refused to accede to the ally’s demand for 17 of 81 seats. The BJP has decided to contest 80 seats and support an independent candidate on one. The party had already announced candidates for 53 seats, and AJSU for 12.