Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News Today: Amid rising case of coronavirus in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday talked about extending the ban on election rallies and said it will consult the Election Commission in this regard before coming to a conclusion. The health ministry further added as the COVID situation evolves, it will coordinate with the EC and a decision will be taken accordingly.

"The Election Commission has issued guidelines related to gathering, rallies. As the situation evolves we coordinate with the EC and a decision will be taken accordingly," the Health Ministry said during a press conference.

It must be noted that the Election Commission had on January 8 announced the poll schedule for 5 states and banned all physical rallies, roadshows, and padyatras till January 15 owing to the surge in Covid cases in parts of the country.

However, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the poll authority will review the situation on January 15 and take a call on whether or not to extend the ban.

Giving a strong message amid COVID cases, the CEC said that the poll body will take action against officials who fail to act against violations. “The Chief Secretary or District Magistrate will be personally responsible for ensuring that all Covid-related protocols are followed,” the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said.

Giving details about the COVID situation in the country, the health ministry said that as many as 300 districts in India are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat emerging as states of concern.

Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections has been noted in India with the case positivity climbing to 11.05 per cent on Wednesday from 1.1 per cent on December 30.

“Concurrently, Covid cases have been rising globally with January 10 recording the highest ever single-day rise of 31.59 lakh cases worldwide,” he said.

However, he added that currently, 300 districts in India are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent.

Saying that 19 states have over 10,000 active Covid cases, Agarwal said Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to rise in Covid cases there.

India added 1,94,720 new infections to its tally of COVID-19 cases pushing it to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

Active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities. Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.