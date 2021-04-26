New Delhi: Holding the Election Commission responsible for the deadly second wave of coronavirus, the Madras High Court on Monday observed that the poll panel should be booked for murder. “Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19. Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably,” the HC observed. Also Read - 'O' Blood Group People Have BIG News Update in CSIR Study On Covid-19

