New Delhi: A day after Azam Khan’s sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi created furore in the Lok Sabha, NCP ‘s Majeed Memon defended the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader saying,”I don’t think he (Azam Khan) would do such a stupid thing. What he (Azam Khan) has said does not seem to be offensive.”

“He did not say with meaning any disrespect to the honourable chairperson. I don’t think an issue is to be made out of this. On the contrary, it may be taken as a complimentary comment for which there should be appreciation,” Memon added. Also read: (‘Bapu Asked us to Stay, Now It’s Tumhara Sthan Kabristan ya Pakistan,’ Says Azam Khan)

While addressing BJP MP Rama Devi (who was presiding over the session), Khan had stoked a controversy. “Aap mujhe itni achchhi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon (I am so fond of you that I always feel like looking into your eyes),” the SP leader told the BJP MP.

Devi was quick to react. She reprimanded Khan and said,“This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks,” to which the SP MP said, “You are very respected, you are like my sister.”

Hitting out at Khan, Speaker Om Birla said, “It is very easy for all of you to demand ‘expunge this, expunge that’, but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in the public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind.”