New Delhi: BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday triggered a major controversy when he threatened to ‘shoot’ those involved in the destruction of public property in the name of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, ‘in the same way as Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and government have come under intense criticism for their crackdown on anti-CAA protests, many of which had turned violent. Nearly two dozen ‘protesters’ have lost their lives and notices have been sent to those involved in the vandalism of public property, to extract compensation for the same from them.

Some violent protests have taken place in West Bengal too.

Speaking on the same at a rally in Nadia district, Ghosh, the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur, said, “Those destroying public property, I want to ask how they can do that to government property built on taxpayers’ money?” He also lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘not opening fire or ordering’ lathicharge on violent anti-CAA protesters.’

“The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements, we should also do the same.” he then remarked.

He further alleged that there were ‘two crore Muslim infiltrators’ in the country, out of which one crore were in Bengal itself and were being ‘protected’ by the Chief Minister.

The CAA officially became a law on January 10 even as protests continue across the country against it.