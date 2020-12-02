New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a swipe at BJP Leader VK Singh for his remarks on the agitating farmers, asking the latter if “they should come with plough and oxen to appear like farmers”. Prior to that, the BJP leader had commented that thousands of people who are protesting against Centre’s contentious farms laws did not appear to be farmers. Also Read - ‘Don't Bite Hands That Feed You’: AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Supports Farmers

“Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers. What is in the interest of farmers has been done. It’s not the farmers who have a problem with this (farm laws), but others. Besides opposition, people who get commission are behind it (protest),” news agency ANI quoted VK Singh as saying on Tuesday. Also Read - Tear Gas, Water Cannons: 10 Pictures & Videos to Show How Farmers Who Feed Us Are Being Treated | Watch

The AAP had Tuesday accused the BJP over the issue saying it was trying to divert attention of people from the nationwide protest by the farmers. “BJP is clueless about how to handle the nationwide protest by farmers and is therefore hopelessly trying to divert attention of the public,” it had said in a statement.

Farmers demand is that they should get MSP (minimum support price) whether inside or outside mandi which AAP supports, the statement had added.

The Centre on Tuesday had appealed to the agitating farmers to suspend their ongoing protests and come for the second round of talks on December 3 (Thursday).

The government had also given a proposal to form a committee to study the three contentious farms laws that met with a cold response by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers to resolve the issues raised by agitating farmers.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, is being continued at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday’s violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border on Monday.

The opposition parties too stepped up the pressure, asking the Centre to “respect the democratic struggle” of the farmers and repeal the laws.