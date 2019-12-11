New Delhi: Introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union home minister said that Muslims need not worry about the Bill as the Bill doesn’t concern them. Here are 5 questions that Amit Shah asked.

How is this vote bank politics?

“We are not doing vote bank politics here, as the opposition is claiming. We have got a massive mandate to bring CAB. It was in our election manifesto before we came to power,” the Union home minister said.

What did Congress do on Assam Accord?

Slamming Congress for dragging feet on Assam Accord, Amit Shah said that Congress, despite now sympathising with Assam, never implemented the accord which was signed in 1985. There is a provision in clause 6 to protect the indigenous culture of the state. “I assure that we will set up a committee to implement that,” he said.

Where are the minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan?

“There has been an almost 20% decline in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh,” Amit Shah said. Either they were killed, changed their religion or they fled to India for shelter to save themselves and their religion

How does this concern you?

“Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them.No Muslim in India needs to worry due to this Bill,” the home minister said.

Should we make Muslims from across the world our citizens?

“Some people are saying that we should give citizenship to anyone from neighbouring countries. These three neighbouring countries are Muslim majority nations and Islam is enshrined in their constitutions. Hence, they cannot face religious persecution as other communities do. What are some people saying? That we should give citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan too? Should we make Muslims from across the world our citizens? How can this be? How can a country function like this?” Amit Shah said.