New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those involved in the “fearmongering” on Contentious Citizenship Act (CAA), refuse to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. “Shouldn’t we help the persecuted? Some time back a Pakistan Army advert came out in which it was clearly written that only Non-Muslims apply for sanitation workers post,” PM Modi said during his address at National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in Delhi.

Speaking on the condition in Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370, Modi said, “Earlier, what was done for solving problems in Kashmir? 3-4 families worked not towards solving the issues but towards nurturing them. The result was that thousands of innocents died due to terrorism. People were forced to even migrate from there.”

Modi asserted that the country is progressing with ‘yuva soch’, hence, it dares to teach lessons to terrorists. “Several speeches were given but when our armed forces used to ask to take action, they used to be refused. Today there is ‘yuva soch’, country is progressing with youthful thinking. So, it does surgical strike, airstrike & teaches lesson to terrorists after entering their house,” he said.

Further, he said that we will have to work together keeping in mind the “challenges of the past, requirements of the present and the ambitions for the future”.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12,000 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 6 crore farmers. “At the beginning of this month, a new record was made by transferring Rs 12000 crore directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers,” PM Modi said.

Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gujarat via video conferencing, PM Modi also said that India became one of the top three nations in the production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.