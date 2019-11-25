New Delhi: Minutes after the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs gathered at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai for the ‘Show of Strength’ gathering, the BJP came down heavily on the alliance trio and said the gathering is an insult to the elected MLAs. The saffron party also said that the event was a joke on the people of Maharashtra who had elected these MLAs.

“The identification parade is done in case of accused persons, not in case of elected MLAs. It is an insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them,” senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in Mumbai.

As a show of strength to prove that they have the majority and the support of MLAs, the three parties organised a parade of all 162 MLAs int he hotel and made them take a pledge not to indulge in anti-party activities.

Doubting whether the three parties really have the support of the 162 MLAs, the BJP leader said that on the day of the floor test, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will script a thumping victory.

Making fun of Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray for taking oath in the event, he said the act proves how hollow is the Hindutva claim of the party.

“Even if the photo-session is yours, and the photographer of the event is yours, but the photo-finish of the whole episode will be ours,” Shelar asserted.

All 162 MLAs in the hotel on Monday evening pledged not to do anything which will benefit the BJP in the state. The entire event was organised with the prime objective to disprove the claims of the BJP that it has the support of 170 legislators to form the government in the state.

“We the MLAs swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, we will be honest with our party. We won’t get lured by anything. We will not do anything which will benefit BJP,” Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs said while taking oath at Hotel Hyatt.