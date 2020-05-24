New Delhi: A day before domestic flights start operations in the country after a gap of two months, the Tamil Nadu government has released a detailed SOP (Standard Operating Protocol) for the incoming passengers. Also Read - 190 Departures, 190 Arrivals: Delhi's IGI Aiport to Handle Around 380 Flights Tomorrow | Details Here

While there is a lot of hullaballoo over downloading of Aarogya Setu App, the Tamil Nadu government has come with a new portal where all flyers will have to register themselves. (https://tnepass.tnega.org). The flyers will have to select the airport and fill in their details.

Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: This State Will Check Valid Domicile Address Proof From Flyers

Tamil Nadu Government issues SOPs for domestic air travel- All travellers coming into the state shall register themselves in TNePass portal and (if asymptomatic) shall undergo 14-day home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/XwfmTFPKtO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Self-declaration form:

While applying for the pass, the flyers will get a self-declaration form.

1. Not a resident of any containment zone.

2. Not suffering from fever, cough, respiratory diseases.

3. Not under quarantine

4. Will contact the health authorities if any of the above-mentioned symptoms start.

5. Not tested positive in the last two months.

6. Eligible to travel as per the extant norms

7. Will make my contact number available.

8. Will be liable to penal action if provide false information.

9. Undertake to adhere to the health protocol.

>The travel permit will be issued with a QR code.

>Before giving the boarding pass, the airline official will check for the Tamil Nadu pass.

>Travellers can use own vehicle or rented vehicle for travel fro, the airport to their home. The vehicle number must be indicated.

> After reaching Tamil Nadu, asymptomatic persons will be under home quarantine for 14 days.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu government urged the Centre to not resume the domestic flight operations from May 25. Chennai accounts for more than 60 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the state government has formed a team of 2,5000 volunteers to fight the outbreak, which has been lately noticed in the slum areas of the capital city. Greater Chennai Corporation was listed as a risk zone by the Centre as well.

Several other states including Maharashtra and West Bengal have also opposed to the resumption of the flight services at this moment. But the Centre has not responded to this, indicating that there will be no change.