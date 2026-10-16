‘Show wisdom or else…’: CJP gets SC relief as CJI Surya Kant gives major ruling on Tiranga March

The Supreme Court has refused to issue immediate directions against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s Tiranga March in Central Park, Connaught Place, Delhi.

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'Show wisdom or else...': CJP receives relief from SC CJI as Surya Kant gives major ruling on Tiranga March

Abhijeet Dipke’s Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is expected to take out a Tiranga March in Connaught Place today. Even before this, the CJP has received a major relief from the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, businessmen who were opposing the CJP’s Tiranga March have suffered a setback. Yes, the Supreme Court bench of CJI Surya Kant has refused to issue immediate instructions against the protest being held today in Central Park, Connaught Place, by the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’. Businessmen are worried that their business may suffer losses during the festive season.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the “Lahar Do Tiranga March” announced by the CJP in Connaught Place, Delhi. On Friday, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai expressed concern about the losses faced by businesses. He argued that the CJP protest was harming their businesses. The Supreme Court declined to issue any directives on this matter. However, the Supreme Court advised the CJP and expressed hope that it would act wisely and avoid inconvenience to the public.

What the Supreme Court said

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Surya Kant noted that a similar case was pending in the Delhi High Court. CJI Surya Kant told lawyer Dehadrai, “We hope everyone will exercise understanding… Small shopkeepers earn their livelihoods during these times. We understand the hardship and suffering this will cause entire families.” “We hope better sense will prevail,” said the Supreme Court urging that people not be inconvenienced.

What did Justice Wagachi say?

Justice Bagchi, who was part of the bench, said, “Some want to protest, some want to sell peanuts, and some want to maintain law and order. All these things are interconnected. If business is harmed, we will use our powers under constitutional jurisdiction. When such a situation arises, it will be considered.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai said, “The NDMC closed Central Park late last night, which means no business will be able to take place there.” Justice Bagchi said, “If we find this action unreasonable, this court has sufficient jurisdiction under public law and the law of compensation.” The case has been scheduled for hearing on October 26-27.