Shraddha Murder Case BIG Reveal: Bones Collected From Mehrauli & Gurugram Match DNA Of Her Father

Shraddha Murder Case: Few bones that recovered from Delhi’s Mehrauli and Gurugram forest matched the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The forensic lab matched the blood clot and bones to Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar’s DNA sample. Some of the bone and blood samples recovered in the tiles of the flat rented by Shraddha and her live-in partner, accused Aaftab Poonawala, are also being tested. The DNA test report of the victim’s body parts has not been received by police yet.

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Lab has submitted to the Delhi Police the polygraph test report of Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering Walkar.

Shraddha Walkar was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who chopped her body into 35 pieces, stored them in a fridge and dumped them across South Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area for several days. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and the police are busy preparing the charge sheet for the murder.

Aftab used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of Shraddha. Aftab reportedly admitted to severing Shraddha’s dead body with multiple weapons after murdering her in their rented flat on May 18.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected from the Mehrauli forest as part of the investigation in the Shraddha Walker case.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is examining 13 bones recovered from the forest, traces of blood found in the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom of the house, knife, clothes, mobile and laptop recovered from the house.