Shraddha Murder Rerun In Jharkhand: Man Kills Wife, Chops Off Body Into 12 Pieces

The accused has been arrested by Sahebganj police under Borio police station limits.

Sahebganj: Another murder case, similar to the murder of Shraddha Walker, has stunned the state of Jharkhand as a man allegedly killed his wife and later chopped off her body into 12 pieces. This incident took place in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district. The accused has been arrested by Sahebganj police under Borio police station limits.

According to the police, the mutilated body parts were recovered on Saturday evening from an old house near Santhali Momin Tola. The victim, identified as Rubika Pahadin, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Dildar Ansari, reported India Today. Like the Shraddha murder case, this murder case came to light when the family of the deceased approached the police for filing a missing complaint. Police said Rubika was the second wife of Dildar and the couple had known each other for the past two years.

Sahebganj SP told news agency ANI,” 12 parts of the body of a 22-yr-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of the body are still missing & search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife.”

Further investigation into this matter is underway.