Shraddha's Brutal Murder Brings Back Chilling Memories of Niranjani Pillai Case - What Happened 11 Years Ago

Shraddha Murder Case: A decade ago, a murder similar to the Shraddha Walker case rocked the nation where a travel firm executive, Sumit Handa, murdered his non-resident Indian wife, Naranjani Pillai, in south Delhi and stuffed her body in a bag and set it on fire in Haryana in 2011, October. Reportedly, suspicions of infidelity, a supposed video call with a male friend and constant fights had apparently provoked Handa into stabbing his wife in the abdomen, strangling her with the laptop charging cord and stashing her body in the bathroom of their flat.

Niranjani Pillai Murder Case: A Nearly Perfect Crime

Niranjani Pillai, a 27 year-old South African lawyer killed by her husband, Sumit Handa at her flat. Pillai was stabbed in the abdomen, strangled with a laptop charging cord. Her body was chopped in the bathroom of their rented flat in Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahladpur. Handa stuffed her body in a bag, blood-stained clothes in another bag and took them to Rai in Haryana. There he poured petrol over the body and the bags and burnt them. Handa waited for more than two hours at the spot where he burnt the body and left the place after collecting a part of the ashes. He even changed the floor tiles of the bathroom where he had kept the dead body so that no blood stains could be found. Handa tried to mislead police and registered a complaint November 2 that his wife had fled with someone and her gold jewellery, cash and clothes were missing from their home. He wrote e-mails requesting her to return, showed these to the cops in his defence Police received information that the murderer was Handa himself which led to his apprehension and interrogation. It took the cops 20 days to recover the murder weapon-a knife, in addition to pieces of bones which formed crucial evidence. Key testimonies came from a friend whose help Handa had sought in disposing of the body, petrol pump employees who sold him fuel, which was used to burn Pillai’s body and a cab driver who refused to drive him to Haryana.

Meanwhile, in the latest update on the Shraddha murder case, An old 2020 image of injured Shraddha surfaces online with cuts on face, swollen eyes and bruised cheeks. Now, this has raised the question of whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

According to reports in various media houses, Shraddha was hospitalised at a hospital in Vasai, near Mumbai with a complaint of severe back pain. The police suspect that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to back pain, following which she was hospitalised for three days.

A senior member of the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) who has been taking Aaftab Poonawala’s DNA match said that he was “way too normal” about everything and was behaving like a hardcore criminal, The Times of India reported.

According to another official who visited the crime scene, the accused had removed the evidence from inside the house with quite professionally.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court allowed the police to take the Narco test on Wednesday and Aaftab gave his consent for it on Thursday. When the judge asked if he was aware of the implications of the narco test, the accused said “yes”.

Nearly 100 lawyers gathered outside the court premises and protested demanding a death penalty for Poonawala. “We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast track court,” a protesting lawyer said, PTIreported.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.