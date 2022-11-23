‘He Will Cut Me Up In Pieces’: Shraddha Walker Letter To Vasai Police Seeking Help From Aftab Emerges

Shraddha alleged that Aftab had been hitting her and threatened to kill her. "If something happens to me, you should know who to go after," she wrote in her letter to police.

'He Will Cut Me Up In Pieces': Shradha Walker Letter To Vasai Police Seeking Help From Aftab Emerges

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Shocking details have emerged in the Shraddha Walkar murder case from a purported letter written by her on November 23, 2020 against her boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala. In the letter, Shraddha filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Vasai police station where she complained that Aaftab had tried to kill her and had been assaulting her for 6 months. “If something happens to me, you should know who to go after,” she wrote in her letter to police. Shraddha also said that Aftab’s parents were aware that he was physically assaulting him. It is alleged that the police did not take the letter into account seriously.

The letter in question has reportedly been shared by Shraddha’s neighbour in Vasai with whom Shraddha had gone to file the complaint. The Maharashtra police have confirmed that the deceased had written a complaint letter on the mentioned date at the Tulinj police station. The Maharashtra police also confirmed the authenticity of the said complaint letter shared by Shraddha’s neighbour as to have been written by Sharddha.

Shraddha Walker 2020 Letter To Vasai Police Station

To

The Police, Evershine City, Vasai (E)I Miss Shraddha Vikas Walker, age 25, would like to report Aaftab Amin Poonawala, age 26, Phno-797277****, 817788*** who currently lives at B-302, Regal Apartment, Vijay Nihar Complex. at by news ARC Bhavana has been abusing me and ban beating me up. Today he tried to kill me suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill we cut me up in pieces and throw away Its been 6 months he has been hitting me I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me. His parents are but the beats me and that he tried to kill me.

They also aware that know about we living to geather in east and they visit on weekends. I lived with him till date as supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family. Henceforth I am not willing to live with him to any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me of hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere.

The letter dated November 23, 2020, shows similarity to what she had shared with her friends and co-worker over Whatsapp and Instagram chat around the same time. This is the same time when she shared a picture of herself with bruised face with them.

Notably, the polygraph test on accused Aaftab is scheduled to be conducted at the FSL hospital in Delhi’s Rohini today (November 23). This cames after a Delhi court on Monday granted permission for the test on the accused, who strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 and cut her body parts into 35 pieces.