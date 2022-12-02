Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Used Chinese Chopper To Cut Live-in Partner’s Body, Say Reports

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker used a Chinese chopper to dismember the dead body of his live-in partner.Key developments in the case so far here.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker used a Chinese chopper to dismember the dead body of his live-in partner. If reports are to be believed, Aaftab made this confession during the narco test.

Though his confessions in the narco test cannot be used in court, yet it proved that the investigators were proceeding in the right direction. Pertinent to mention here that the findings of both polygraph and narco test are not admissible in the court.

These tests will only help the Delhi Police gather evidence, and thereby increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty.

Meanwhile, police are yet to find the skull of Walker and are still hunting for the same along with other remaining parts of the body. Police sources said they were now sure that what Poonawala confessed during the interrogation and during the subsequent polygraph and narco analysis is the same.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Key Developments So Far

Aaftab admitted to killing Shraddha in a ‘fit of rage’, said reports.

For Narco test, Aaftab was administered sodium pentothal after which he became less inhibited and then answered the investigators’ questions.

Aaftab will undergo a second narco test, most likely on December 5.

“The second narco test will be without administering any drug. He will remain fully conscious and his answers will be analysed,” the sources said.

The Delhi Police contacted a woman who met Aaftab after he had killed Shraddha.

The police have also recovered Shraddha’s ring that Aaftab had gifted the woman, a a psychologist by profession, on October 12.

Aaftab met the woman on the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’, the same platform where he had first met Shraddha.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she had met Aaftab twice at his Chattarpur’s residence which he shared with Shraddha and had no clue regarding the victim’s body parts kept in the refrigerator.

She met Aaftab on the dating app on May 30, just 12 days after he killed Shraddha on May 18.