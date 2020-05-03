New Delhi: The Shramil Special trains must have 90 per cent occupancy, the Indian Railways has said as state government are gearing up to ferry stranded people from other states with the help of the railways. Also Read - I Was Aware There Was Plan B in Case I Died, Says Britain Prime Minister Boris Jonhson

1. Railways said the local state government authority shall handover tickets of such trains to passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and hand over the total amount to Railways.

2. The originating state will provide adequate security at the designated station to ensure that only those passengers, who have been cleared by the state government to travel and have a valid train ticket for the journey, should enter station premises.

3. “Each Shramik Special train shall be a non-stop train bound for a single destination. Normally, the Shramik Special trains will be run for distances more than 500 kms. These trains will not stop at any in-between station before the destination station. The train with full-length composition with social distancing (not counting the inside middle berths) can carry approximately 1200 passengers each,” it said.

4. The originating state shall plan the group of travellers accordingly. The occupancy of a train should not be less than 90 per cent.

5. Railways shall print train tickets to the specified destination, as per the number of passengers indicated by originating state and hand them over to the local state government authority.

7. The state government shall issue food packets and drinking water at the originating points.

8. Face cover is a must and the passengers will be encouraged to download and use the Aarogya Setu App.

9. For journeys over 12 hours, the railways will provide one meal.

10. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will be received by state government authorities, who would make all arrangements for their screening quarantine, if necessary, and further travel. The receiving state will make adequate security arrangements at the railway station.

Indian Railways on Friday last rolled out non-stop “shramik special” trains to ferry migrant workers, students and others stranded since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25 to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases.