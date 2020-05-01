New Delhi: As the Centre on Friday permitted the running of special trains to ferry migrants, workers, students, stranded at various parts of the country owing to the lockdown, the railways said it will run “Shramik Special” trains from “Labour Day”. The railways has already run the first such train with 1,200 passengers from Hyderabad to Jharkhand at 4:50 am on Friday. Also Read - Transgender Community Worst Hit by COVID-19 Lockdown, Activists Appeal For Essential Help as Less Than 1% Received NISD Grant

The railways announced six "Shramik Special" trains — Lingampally to Hatia, Nasik to Lucknow, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia. "As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from 'Labour Day' today to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

"These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the state governments concerned as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these 'Shramik Specials'," the national transporter said.

Here are the details

1. The passengers will have to be screened at the boarding points by the states that are sending them.

2. Those who will show no symptoms will be allowed to travel.

3. The state governments that are sending people will be responsible to bring them in batches to the designated railway station in sanitised buses, following all precautions, including social distancing.

4. Wearing a face cover is musts

5. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the stations.

6. On longer routes, the railways will provide a meal during the journey.

7. On arrival at the destination, the passengers will be received by the state government, which will make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine, if necessary, and further travel from the railway station, it added.