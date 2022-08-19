Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022: The birthday of our makhanchor is here at last. Festivities of Shri Krishna Janmashtami have been at their peak with all the major temples and auspicious places being decorated with flowers, lights and lamps. The remembrance of Lord Krishna will bring joy, prosperity and security in our lives, that is the hope with which all the devotees of Shri Krishna celebrate the birthday of the pious childhood figure of the mighty God Krishna, popularly known as, ” makhanchor” or “laddoo gopal”. While the festive fervour is overwhelming, it is also the time when Covid-19 cases are up on the rise. Priority needs to be given to personal safety and health. There are also devout devotees who cannot go to the temples and be a part of the darshan, abhishek or jhulanotsav ceremonies that are so religiously carried out on this sacred day. However, Lord is where the devotee is. True devotion is all what it takes. For those who cannot go out on this day or prefere to stay at home and pray, here is a small ritual you can do at home to celebrate the birthday of the indomitable Lord Shri Krishna on this day of Janmashtami.Also Read - LIVE Janmashtami 2022: India Celebrates Birth Of Lord Krishna; Check Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi Time and More

How To Do Shri Krishna Puja At Home:

Make simple prasad of fox nuts and kheer with milk and sugar.

Clean an area of the room where you feel the most comfortable to pray, put a table or a stool and spread a yellow cloth on it.

Put an idol or a photograph or Lord Shri Krishna and light a lamp.

Take a little water in a vessel, spoon, sandalwood paste, flowers (preferably yellow in colour), Tulsi leaves and some fruits.

Begin by remembering Lord Ganesha, your parents and ask for their blessings for a successful puja.

Take some flowers in your hand, take a sankalp to perform Shri Krishna Puja with full devotion.

While chanting mantra, “Om Shri Krishnaye Namaha“, offer flowers to the feet of the idol.

Apply sandalwood paste on the forehead of the idol, while chanting the mantra, “Vasudeva Sutam Devam, Kamsa Chanura Mardhanam, Devaki Paramaanandham, Krishnam vande jagat guram” (वसुदेवसुतं देवं कंसचाणूरमर्दनम् देवकीपरमानन्दं कृष्णं वंदे जगद्गुरुम् || )

You can offer flowers and Tulsi leaves to the lord while chanting the mantra.

Light incense and camphor lamp, offer Naivedyam or prasad and chant “Om shri krishnaye namah, naivedyam nivedayami”

Imagine feeding the lord with your own hands and then offer some water with the spoon.

Perform the aarti and then offer pushpanjali, while chanting the mantra, “karāraviṃdena padāravindaṃ mukhāraviṃde viniveśayaṃtam; vaṭasya patrasya puṭeśayānaṃ bālaṃ mukuṃdaṃ manasā smarāmi” (With the lotus-like hand, placing the lotus-like toes, in the lotus-like mouth, reclining on the banyan leaf – that young Mukunda, I meditate upon)

Seek the blessings of the Lord Govinda and meditate upon the purifying energy.

While there are as many ways of remembering god as there are devotees, for all those who are at a loss, hopefully, this little ritual that can be easily performed at home, would mark this day as auspicious and compensate for those unable to visit the glorious temples. Also Read - Dahi Handi Celebrations: 12 'Govindas' Injured, 7 Remain in Hospital in Mumbai