New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the floor of the Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a trust that will look after the building of a Ram temple, according to the direction of the Supreme Court.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which 1 will always be from Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/jmUvVw5ZPp — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Here’s all you need to know

1. On November 9, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up a trust by three months. The deadline was February 9. Close to the deadline, the announcement came.

2. The name of the trust is Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra

3. According to reports, there were some frictions among the Hindu groups. There are many contenders who want to be part of the trust — Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, backed by VHP, Nirmohi Akhara, Digambar Akhara etc.

4. The Ramalaya Trust want the temple to be built according to both Vastu Shastra and 21st-century construction standards. Recently, the Ramalaya Trust has presented its first model of Ram Temple. The proposed model is 10,008 feet high, which will be the tallest temple in the world. Its Garba graha (sanctum sanctorum) is over 216 square feet area. It includes a facility to feed 1,08,000 people daily, parking space for 1,008 buses, 10,800 cars and 21,000 motorcycles. It also includes an indoor and outdoor auditorium.

5. The VHP too has its own replica ready which was showcased in Magh Mela is Prayag Raj. It’s the same model of 1989, VHP said.

6. It took time to pick which all groups will be represented in the trust.

7. The construction may begin between March 25 and April 2 during Chaitra Navratri. Ram Navami is on April 2.

8. The trust will have 15 members. Apart from Central and UP government officials, VHP national president Champat Rai is likely to be there. One member will be from Dalit community.

9. As Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier said in an interview, no BJP member will be there in the Trust.

10. As the government will not spend any money on this project, the expenditure will be borne through crowdfunding. VHP had earlier saod that all Ram bhakts will be approached for contribution.