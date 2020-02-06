New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet’s decision to have approved the setting up of Ram Temple Trust, the home ministry issued a notification in this regard, which said that the trust will be based out of New Delhi.

The notification said trust by the name “Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra” has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi, 110048. This is the residential address of K Parasaran, the 92-year-old senior lawyer who contested the case.

Members of the Trust

1. K Parasaran, lawyer

2. Jagatguru Shankracharya

3. Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevan

4. Saraswati Ji Maharaj

5. Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj

6. Pejawar Math in Udupi

7. Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj

8. Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj

9. Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra

10. Another Hindu member nominated by the trustees

11. Second Hindu member nominated by the trustees

12. One IAS officer (Ex-Officio member)

13. One representative from the UP government who will be Hindu (Ex-Officio member)

14. Ayodhya district collector. If he is not Hindu, then the additional collector will be the member. (Ex-Officio member)

15. Chairman (Ex-Officio)

The chairman of the committee for the development and administration of matters relating to the Ram Temple complex will be appointed by the Board of Trustees.