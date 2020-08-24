Shripad Naik Health Update: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who on August 12 announced that he was COVID-19 positive, and has been undergoing treatment in his home state of Goa, has suffered drop in oxygen saturation today, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, adding that a team from AIIMS, Delhi, will come to Goa and decide if the minister should be shifted to the national capital. Also Read - Union Minister Shripad Naik Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Isolate Themselves

“Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for last 10 days. From today morning his oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here and decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment”, the Goa Chief Minister said on the AYUSH Minister’s condition.

— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Notably, the 67-year-old leader was administered plasma therapy last Monday. Days later, on Friday, the Goa government had, for the first time, admitted the critical nature of his case, with state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane telling media that the minister had ‘virtually gone into the doors of death but has come back’.

Earlier, both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, had tested positive for the infection but have recovered since. However, another central minister, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is still undergoing treatment for the infection.