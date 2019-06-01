Shripad Yesso Naik, who has been reassigned the AYUSH ministry, took charge of office on Friday.

Besides independent charge of the AYUSH ministry, the BJP parliamentarian from Goa is also the Minister of State for Defence in the new Narendra Modi government.

Naik, who was initially appointed as the Minister of State for Tourism in 2014 and was later given the charge of the AYUSH ministry after its formation, had served as a junior minister in the Vajpayee cabinet.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) was formed in November 2014.