New Delhi: Civil services exam 2020 topper Shubham Kumar on Friday said his dream to become an IAS officer and to serve the underprivileged has been realised. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said development of villages, employment generation and poverty alleviation in rural areas of the country would be his focus areas. “My dream was to get into the IAS as it gives a wider platform to work for the betterment of the people. It has been realised and I would like to work for the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas,” he said.Also Read - Tina Dabi's Sister Ria Dabi Gets 15th Rank in UPSC Civil Services, Twitter Calls Her Inspiration

Kumar said areas like poverty alleviation and development of villages and its people would be his focus area while in the service. “There are lots of areas in which we all can work to uplift the underprivileged and bring positive changes,” he said.

I used to have a fear of disqualification before the prelims and mains. I was fortunate to have the constant support of my friends and family. I had a good plan for study, used to self analyse so my preparation was on track: Shubham Kumar, UPSC topper 2020 pic.twitter.com/vAfYyOfbBm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Kumar also said he got a lot of support from his father and the academy, especially its director, in preparing for the examination. “My father used to motivate me a lot and helped me in maintaining a positive attitude that helped me in clearing the exam, said Kumar, adding that his father works as a bank manager in Bihar.

Here are top 5 things to know about Civil Services Exam 2020 topper Shubham Kumar:

Kumar, aged 24 years, topped the civil services examination in his third attempt. He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying the civil services examination 2019. Kumar could not make it in his first attempt in the 2018 examination. A Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, he has qualified the 2020 examination with anthropology as his optional subject. Kumar, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune. Younger of the two siblings, his elder sister works as a scientist in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

(With inputs from PTI)