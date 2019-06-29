Raipur: Parents can now finally send their children to school in their village in Chhattisgarh’s Jagargunda.

A school in Naxal affected Jagargunda area in Sukma has reopened after 13 years of Naxal attack.

Expressing their joy, locals told news agency ANI, “Now it feels good that we have a school here.”

They added, “Several buildings were demolished in Naxal violence during Salwa Judum (a movement against growing Naxal violence). Children had to be sent to schools in other villages as no schools were left in Jagargunda.”

District Collector C. Kumar said that over 300 students are expected to enroll in the school this year itself. “It’s a big step to connect these children with the mainstream.”

‘Salwa Judum’ was a mobilised militia comprising villagers that had been deployed as part of anti-insurgency operations in Chhattisgarh, before it was banned by the Supreme Court in 2011.