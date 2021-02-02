Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi government over centre’s order to Twitter to block 250 accounts of those who were tweeting on farmer protests. The ministry of electronics and IT (MEITY) had earlier directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts which were using offensive, inciting hashtags which have been making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets. Slamming the order Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “Modi style of governance — shut them up, cut them off, crush them down.” Also Read - Farmer Leaders Say Won’t Hold Talks With Centre Till Police Harassment Stops, Govt Says Ready to Discuss Issues

According to the reports, the order was passed on the request of the Union home ministry which has also reimposed internet restrictions on border areas to prevent any escalation of law and order situation. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Feb 6: Roads to be Blocked as Farmers Call For Nationwide Chakka Jam | All You Need to Know

“Incitement to genocide is a grave threat to public order and therefore the Ministry of Electronics and IT ordered for blocking of these Twitter accounts & Tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Twitter has blocked these Tweets/Twitter Accounts,” news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Also Read - Newlywed Couple in Uttarakhand Ditch Car, Return Home From Wedding Venue on a Tractor to Support Farmers

The order from the Centre came on January 30 amid tense situation on the border where farmers have been protesting since November.

On Monday, the Union home ministry extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said. The adjoining areas will also be affected. The suspension is effective from 11pm of January 31 to 11pm of February 2.