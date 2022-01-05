New Delhi: Shweta Singh, an 18-year-old woman allegedly the mastermind behind the Bulli Bai controversy, was held by a Mumbai Police team from Uttarakhand. The action comes a day after a Mumbai Police held a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with the controversy, which cropped on January 1, where the photos of a number of women of a particular religion including of journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities were posted as “available for booking”.Also Read - Bulli Bai Probe: Mumbai Police Arrest Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai App' from Uttarakhand

According to the information, Shweta Singh will be produced before the local court where Mumbai Police will seek her transit remand to take her to Mumbai. An official said that both the woman and the engineering student, who was one of the follower of the controversial app, will be confronted with each other. The latest controversy came six months after the “Sulli Deals” which had also targeted the women of the particular community. Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Row: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Detained By Mumbai Police

Who is Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh, who lost both her parents, was preparing for engineering entrance exam, according to a report by India Today. She had lost her mother to cancer earlier while she lost her father to COVID-19 last year. She has three siblings – her elder sister who is a commerce graduate while her younger brother and sister are school students. She had used a fake Twitter profile with the name JattKhalsa07 to share objectionable comments and hate posts on the internet. Also Read - Delhi Police Asks Twitter Details of User Who Posted Bulli Bai Content, Directs Removal of Tweets

Shweta Singh was allegedly working on the instructions of her Nepal-based friend, the report stated. A Nepal national, identified as Giyou, was reportedly guiding her to carry out the activities as per the information gathered from the arrested main accused, sources from the probe team said.

Swati Singh had allegedly uploaded pictures of women of a particular community on the app hosted on GitHub, using three different accounts, sources said, news agency PTI reported. The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter. This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time. The app had put up pictures of women of a particular community, including journalists, for “auction” causing widespread outrage.

What is Bulli Bai controversy

The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case. Another student, identified as Mayank Rawal (21), was nabbed from Uttarakhand from Wednesday

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of women of a particular community were uploaded for auction’ on the app called ‘Bulli Bai’, hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. While there was no actual ‘auction’ or `sale’, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app’s unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.