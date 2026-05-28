Siddaramaiah announces resignation from CM post after holding breakfast meeting with Karnataka Cabinet

In a major change of guard in the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his resignation. He has sought an appointment with the Governor, a day after he was asked by the Congress high command to make way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar’s elevation to the top post in the state.

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Siddaramaiah announces resignation from CM post after holding breakfast meeting with Karnataka Cabinet | Image: ANI

Karnataka CM News: In a major political development in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his resignation from the chief ministerial post after holding a breakfast meeting with the members of the state cabinet. He was asked by the Congress high-command to step aside for DK Shivakumar. The Karnataka CM has sought a meeting with the Governor.

Siddaramaiah has announced his resignation from the top during the breakfast meeting with Cabinet ministers. The crucial breakfast meeting also attended by Shivakumar. He also informed his Cabinet that the high command has asked him to step down from his post and enter the national politics.

Also Read: Will Siddaramaiah resign as Karnataka CM today? Congress leader clears the air, says ‘Party will make decisions in favour of…’

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar share a hug at the CM residence in Bengaluru at the breakfast meeting. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah. (Video Source: Office of Deputy Chief Minister) pic.twitter.com/8bCChizsFL — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

The high command has sent AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to oversee the major political transition.

The major development has taken place after Congress high command reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to tender his resignation from the state’s top post and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down from the CM post as the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi. He said that he would resign from the post if the Leader of the Opposition in the lower house asked him to do so.

On Tuesday, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were summoned by the party high command to Delhi. They attended back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters which involved Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretaries K C Venugopal.

Also Read: Will D.K. Shivakumar become Chief Minister of Karnataka soon? Leadership change almost certain, Siddaramaiah likely to get bigger responsibility

It is expected that Siddaramaiah may head to Lok Bhavan and tender his resignation. However, there is no clarity on Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which will elect the next Chief Minister of the state.

As per the constitution, the resignation of a chief minister becomes effective once it is accepted by the governor of the respective state.

The Governor is the head of the state and his powers are linked to the office and not to a specific location. He can approve administrative decisions and official documents even while staying outside the state.