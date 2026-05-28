Will Siddaramaiah resign as Karnataka CM today? Congress leader clears the air, says ‘Party will make decisions in favour of…’

Asserting that the party will make decisions not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka, he said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and would inform the public whenever any decision is taken.

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (AI)

New Delhi: AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has clarified that the Congress has not called a meeting of its legislature party in the state and no other decision has been taken yet. Surjewala has requested the media not to speculate on the issue. His statement came amid intense speculation that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation as CM in a couple of days, most likely on Thursday, to make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Asserting that the party will make decisions not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka, he said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and would inform the public whenever any decision is taken.

ALSO READ: Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

“Currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you. I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months or one year—that is speculation,” Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I am requesting you, with folded hands, not to indulge in speculation.” It is important to note that the chief minister has sought time from the governor and is hosting a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday at his official residence.

This follows reports that the Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state, offering him a central role in the party, including a Rajya Sabha seat. Siddaramaiah is said to have not accepted the offer immediately.

Surjewala said the Congress high command held detailed deliberations with the CM and Deputy CM on Tuesday regarding the ensuing elections to four Rajya Sabha seats and seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka.

“Very detailed deliberations were held on the same, as stated by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday. Various names were deliberated and discussed, and various suggestions were received. Some more suggestions are yet to come from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar,” he said.

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“Deliberations shall continue over the next couple of days with both of them and other senior party leaders on candidates and the candidature of sitting members,” Surjewala added.

Shivakumar becoming Karnataka CM quite possible, says Congress MLA

Congress MLA Ashok Pattan on Wednesday fuelled speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, by saying that there was quite a possibility of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar becoming the next chief minister.

Hinting at a major Cabinet reshuffle under the new leadership, Pattan also said around 15 to 20 ministers from the existing Cabinet may have to make way to accommodate new faces, while asserting that there was no possibility of voting in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and that the new leader would be elected unanimously.

“Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility. There is definitely an expectation,” the Ramdurg MLA told reporters in Bengaluru when asked whether Shivakumar was likely to become the Chief Minister.

“The Cabinet exercise is underway. Under the new Chief Minister, all new ministers will also be included. We are hopeful that we too may be accommodated,” he said.