Bengaluru: Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig on Wednesday alleged that former chief minister Siddaramaiah could possibly be the reason for his suspension from the All India Congress party. Baig said, “I never criticised Rahul Gandhi, I am a worker of All India Congress, not Siddu (Siddaramaiah) Congress. I had only spoken about [the] poor performance of the party. Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension from the party.”

On Tuesday, the rebel MLA was suspended from the party with immediate effect for “anti-party” activities. In this regard, the state Congress had said in a release, “All India Congress Committee has approved the proposal sent by KPCC to take action against R Roshan Baig, MLA on account of his anti-party activities.” It further read: “He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis of inquiry conducted on this matter.”

Baig, an MLA from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, had recently held Siddaramaiah’s “arrogance” and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao’s “immaturity” responsible for the “flop show” during the recent Lok Sabha elections. While hitting out at the Congress leaders, he also called AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a “buffoon.”

Taking the conduct of Baig into consideration, the Karnataka PCC had issued a show cause notice to him. However, the MLA did not respond to it, stated sources. Besides, Baig had reportedly hinted at quitting the Congress and had appealed to Muslims to “compromise” with the situation, on NDA returning to power.

Earlier on Tuesday, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said Baig’s alleged links with IMA jewels involved in an alleged financial fraud, duping thousands of investors would be brought to the notice of central leadership for further action. Revenue Minister R V Deshpande on Monday said Baig had introduced the firm’s owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan to him about two months ago but denied doing any undue favour.

Baig, a seven-time MLA and a former minister, has been expressing displeasure against the Congress party leadership on not being included in the coalition cabinet headed by H D Kumaraswamy. (With agency inputs)