New Delhi: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah might be behind the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar.

“I doubt Siddaramaiah is the reason for the case on DK Shivakumar. I think Siddaramaiah did this because he saw DK Shivakumar’s growth, that’s the reason Siddaramaiah might be behind DK Shivakumar’s arrest,” said the newly appointed BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. Speaking to media persons on Sunday at Bagalkot district in Karnataka, Kateel alleged that since Shivakumar was emerging as a tall Congress leader, a fit of political jealousy within the party must have led to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Referring to the Income Tax raid on Shivakumar’s houses in 2007 when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, Kateel said, “He (Siddaramaiah) could have prevented it, why he did not do that?” Further, Kateel was quoted by a Times of India report as stating, “BJP is not doing vendetta politics on this issue. If the BJP wanted to do any such thing, it could have done it before the elections.”