New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the veteran Congress leader said that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. The Leader of Opposition, further urged all those who recently got in touch with him to check their symptoms.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.