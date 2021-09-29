Chandigarh: As the Punjab Congress crisis continues after state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took a dig at the Congress leader saying Sidhu is a “misguided missile” that does not know its destination. Badal said Sidhu first ‘destroyed’ former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and then the Congress.Also Read - Navjot Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief: 'Nothing to Worry, Everything Will be Alright', Says KC Venugopal Amid Series of Resignations

“I had earlier said that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that does not know where it will go or will kill whom. He first destroyed Captain Amarinder Singh by becoming Punjab Congress president. Then, wiped out his party,” Badal said on Tuesday. Also Read - Punjab Congress Leaders Reach Out to Navjot Singh Sidhu, Say ‘Minor Issues’ Will be Resolved | Top Developments

The SAD chied added that Sidhu should go to Mumbai in order to save Punjab. Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana Resigns In 'Solidarity' With Navjot Singh Sidhu

“Even I had warned about the kind of person Sidhu is. Every kid in Punjab knows that. He is an egoistic man. If Punjab is to be saved then I request Sidhu Sahib to go to Mumbai,” Badal said.

In another dramatic turn of events in Punjab politics, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday afternoon.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” Sidhu said in his resignation letter.

However, sources close to the Congress said Sidhu’s resignation was not accepted. Top leadership has asked the state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first, sources said.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

A series of resignations poured in after Sidhu’s resignation. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Sidhu, stepped down from their posts delivering a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping of resolving the tussle between Sidhu and captain Amarinder Singh after Navjot was appointed as Punjab Congress President ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned from her ministerial post in “solidarity” with Sidhu.

While Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress, Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of the party’s state unit. State party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down from his post.

Sidhu’s resignation came just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated after the party’s central leadership sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)